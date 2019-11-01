Stanbic IBTC Signs Five Years Deal with PACE Sports, Lauds HiFL Success

Sunday Ehigiator

Stanbic IBTC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has expressed its satisfaction with the organisation and conduct of the 2019 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL), which it partnered PACE Sports as a major sponsor.

Speaking with THISDAY, the Head, Global Markets, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr Sam Ocheho, who represented Stanbic IBTC at the finals of the collegiate football league, held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos, said the bank was very pleased to have been part of the success.

According to him, “Stanbic IBTC is very pleased with the successful prosecution of the second edition of the HiFL. The organisers have managed to build on the success recorded in 2018 to put on a wonderful competition.”

On why they decided to sponsor the league, Ocheho said the sponsorship of the league was in line with its objective to provide genuine platforms of engagement for Nigerian youths, where they can showcase their talents and most importantly, foster unity among them and contribute to youth development.

He added that, “the sponsorship is in tandem with the company’s determination to help grow and develop a vibrant and productive youth population with the right talent and character.”

“As you are aware, earlier in the year, we announced the renewal of our sponsorship of the HiFL following the ‘great promise’ we saw in the competition.”

The HiFL 2019 finals saw a repeat of last year’s match-up both for the third-place match and for the trophy. The University of Calabar (Malabites), avenged its 2018 loss to defending champions, the University of Agriculture, Makurdi (UAM Tillers) five goals to four on penalties, after an all draws in regulation time to emerge champions of the league’s second edition.

University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Warriors equally exerted their pound of flesh on Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Giants in a thrilling third-place playoff encounter, which also ended in a draw before the Warriors emerged as winners following a penalty shootout win.

Speaking after the final match, President, Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) who also doubles as one of the league partners, Prof Stephen Hamafyelto, said the 2019 edition of the competition is an evidence that the competition which is in its second year, was here for the long term.

According to him, “we have once again delivered on the promises we made regarding standards, discipline even fair-play, especially as it concerns delivering a bigger and better league season.”