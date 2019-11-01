Mahama to Deliver Realnews Anniversary Lecture

The Real News Magazine, an online publication that made its debut in 2012, will hold its 7th Anniversary Lecture and Investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame on Novemer 19, 2019, under the distinguished chairmanship of Vice President, Country Operations, Islamic Development Bani (IDB) and former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Dr. Mansur Muhtar.

The theme of the lecture, which would be delivered by former President of Ghana, His Excellency, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, is Beyond Politics: An Economic Narrative for West Africa while the sub-theme is The End of Oil: Whither the Nigerian Economy.

The panel of discussants at the lecture is made up of the Director General of Bureau of Public Enterprises, Mr. Alex A. Okoh and the Chief Executive Officer of American Business Council, Mrs. Margaret

Olede.

Ms. Maureen Chigbo, publisher of Realnews online Magazine, said: “Our choice of the 2019 topic and sub-theme was informed by the need to escalate and broaden the conversation on the economic challenges facing the region with Nigeria as its economic powerhouse, and Africa in general, with a view to teasing out lasting solutions and against the background of the recently endorsed Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).”

According to Chigbo, Mahama’s impressive antecedent and vast experience in governance, leadership and policy formation and implementation across disciplines, including agriculture, communications, environment and politics, “puts him in a good stead to do justice to the topic, especially at this critical juncture of West Africa’s struggles on the path to regional development and integration.”

She said that this year’s annual lecture would bring together policy and decision makers from the private and public sectors, academia and civil society, including the media.

Like in previous occasions, it will also feature a stimulating Panel Discussion by experts with guaranteed audience participation.