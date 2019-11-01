GOtv Boxing Night Mini: KB Godson Promises Explosive Return

Lightweight boxer, Kabiru ‘KB Godson’ Towolawi, has declared that his return to ring action at GOtv Boxing Night Mini will be an explosive one.

Towolawi’s last fight ended in a sixth-round knockout he suffered in the hands of Adewale ‘Masevex’ Masebinu in a national light heavyweight title bout at GOtv Boxing Night 16.

Speaking in an interview in Lagos on Thursday, Towolawi said he is desirous of making amends at the event, which holds on 16 November at the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Lagos.

“The defeat by Masevex was a bitter pill to swallow, but I’m happy for the opportunity to return and I promise my fans a fantastic return by crushing my opponent,” Towolawi said.

He lauded the sponsors of GOtv Boxing Night Mini, describing it as an initiative that will help Nigerian boxers rack up more fights and improve their fight records in order to be recognised by international boxing bodies to compete for regional and global titles.

Boxers scheduled to fight at GOtv Boxing Night Mini include Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion; Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion; Waheed “Skoro” Usman, former African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion; Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan