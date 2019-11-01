Flytime Promotions Announce Five Days Nonstop Music Festival

Mary Nnah

For the first time since its inception, widely acclaimed “Rhythm Unplugged” concerts will be held nonstop for five days, with a line-up of legendary acts which include: Mase, Koffee, Boyz II Men, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tiwa Savage, and a host of other A-list Nigerian artists.

Flytime Promotions, the foremost name in live entertainment and music promotion in Nigeria, will present the second edition of the Flytime Music Festival with the theme, “Nigeria to the World”. Organisers also revealed that this year’s edition of the festival will commemorate 15 years of Flytime Promotions shows.

Speaking in Lagos during an exclusive private viewing of a documentary, titled, “Rhythm Unplugged: The Evolution”, which gives a rich background to the heritage and shows behind the scenes footage of what it takes to put together these shows, President of the Flytime Group; Cecil Hammond, said “15 years in this industry isn’t an easy feat to achieve”.

The private viewing featured a behind-the-scenes look at over 15 years of the widely acclaimed “Rhythm Unplugged” concerts. The one-hour documentary showcased a rich background of the entertainment culture, the development of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers and the strong work ethic that goes into the production of the Flytime franchise shows.

Announcing the ongoing plans and expectations for this year’s Flytime Music Festival scheduled for December 2019, Hammond said this year’s concert is the biggest show ever.

“So, for our line ups, day 1 of the concert which is on December 20, Rhythm Unplugged will kick-start with the hottest Nigerian artistes and upcoming acts.” Also, American rapper and songwriter, Mase and Jamaican Reggae singer, songwriter and rapper, Koffee, and several other surprise acts will grace the stage to thrill attendees.

“Day 2, which is December 21, will have attendees traveling down memory lane with American R&B and hip-hop vocal group Boyz II Men. Concert goers will remember last year when RBRM with Bobby Brown and Bel Biv DeVoe shut down the stage. Boyz II Men will also be as mesmerising as they perform End of the Road, I’ll Make Love to You and many more.

“We have always been proud to launch upcoming Nigerian artistes to stardom from the Flytime stage. So, 2019 is no different as we introduce a new concert franchise, an alternative style night. This is the focus of Day 3, December 22, which will showcase Nigeria’s new unique sound with artists that are showcasing their musical freedom.”

The newest franchise to the Flytime Festival line up will also star the hottest girl of the summer, American rapper, singer and songwriter, Megan Thee Stallion.

“As the celebration of 15 years, the show will play host to two headliner acts over two days. So, day 4, two headliner has been released for December 23, 2019, which is Everything Savage with African Bad Gyal, Tiwa Savage.

“The Christmas day show-stopper will end the festival’s 2019 run on day 5, December 25, 2019. The festival’s last day will not shut down until the evening holds one of the biggest headlining concerts Lagos has ever seen with a world-renowned. So, expect a captivating show by a yet-to-be-disclosed, world renowned, A-list Nigerian Artist, as Flytime Promotions treats guests to the biggest Christmas concert ever. It’s going to be a mind-blowing concert and we implore everyone to get the tickets,” he said.

For the seventh year in a row, the concert will be held at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. The 2019 Flytime Music Festival promises to be just as exciting with a carefully selected line-up of musicians and fan favourites from home and abroad.