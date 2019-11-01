Auchi Poly Mass Comm Students Hold Reunion, Elect New Exco

It was an atmosphere of an electrifying conviviality accentuated by the reminiscence of over two decades ago when former students of the Department of Mass Communication, Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi under the aegis of Association of Mass Communication Students (AMCOS) stormed Benin City for their mega reunion.

The two events, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, saw the members arriving Benin City from different parts of Nigeria for their arrival get-together cocktail party with their diaspora members being immediately kept abreast of the activities of the mega reunion.

On Saturday, the mega reunion, which has as its theme, “Bonding Synergy: A Partnership That Works”, started with a lecture on the theme delivered by an extraction from their fold, Pastor Austen Akhagbemhe.

At the reunion, a new national executive was elected and sworn-in into office to steer the ship of affairs of the association.

The elected officers are as follows; Austen Akhagbemhe (President), Dolly Omunso (Vice President), Bethrand Ojie (Secretary), Mercy Odijie (Assistant Secretary) and Fatai Otokiti (Public Relations Officers).

Also elected into office are Ejiro Enebeli (Financial Secretary), Agatha Matthew-Irabor (Treasurer), Sule Hassan (Welfare Officer) and Vincent Aligbe (Provost).

The election, conducted in an atmosphere devoid of the iota of ill-feelings, was free, fair, credible and acceptable to the contestants and other members of the association alike.

At the mega reunion, a governing council was also instituted.

With the lecture, business section and election of the national executive done in the earlier part of the second day, activities of the dinner party kicked off at about 5 p.m. during which the newly elected President, Pastor Austen Akhagbeme, in his acceptance and inaugural speech, emphasised on the need for love as a bonding force to make members synergise towards the betterment of all members.

He said efforts would be made to reach out to members of the AMCOS class 93 who were yet to identify with and join the association.

Akhagbeme mooted the idea of generating funds for the association to function effectively to meet the needs of members.

While canvassing for committed followership, he postulated that without effective followership, leadership will not be impactful on the members of the association.

The national president of AMCOS Class 93, who thanked the organising committee of the mega reunion for a job well done, also thanked the committee that conducted the election for its unbiased stance and diligence that berthed the election in a peaceful ambience, just as he assured members that the executive will not disappoint them, wished them a successful event and journey mercies to their respective places of abode in different parts of Nigeria.

A unique feature of a minute silence in honour of deceased members of AMCOS Class of 93 was administered by the national president at the dinner during which members were treated sumptuous meals as well as old and contemporary musical entertainment.

Almost 50 members of the association attended the mega reunion.