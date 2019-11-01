Air Force Chief Restates Determination to Fight Terrorism

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, has said the NAF will continue to demonstrate courage in fighting terrorism in all its ramification.

The Air chief spoke yesterday in Kano during the NAF Airport Security Exercise (ASEX) 2019 tagged “STEEL DOME 2” held at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

He said the main reason behind the simulation exercise was to prepare the officers against any eventuality, adding: “We want to prepare our men to be proactive in tackling terrorism at the nation’s airports.”

He said similar exercises were carried out at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja; Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and that of Akwa Ibom Airport is expected to come up soon.

Abubakar also assured Nigerians of the commitment of NAF in protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

He said it is the duty of NAF as a fighting force to protect passengers at the airports.

He expressed the readiness of the NAF to ensure collaborative efforts with other security operatives at the airport to counter terrorism.

“Most of our men have paid the supreme price in their efforts to see to the existence of Nigeria as one corporate indivisible entity. We always look forward to the maintenance of law and order in order to have a secured nation,” he stated.

He added that the NFA has started manufacturing locally made Hydraulic Accumulator Diaphragm of L- 39ZA Aircraft in order to reduce cost and to boost the nation’s economy.

Also at the event, the Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, described the state as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

He attributed the peace in the state “to the well- coordinated synergy that exist among security operatives in the state.”

He said all the military and paramilitary establishments in the state had been assisting the government to maintain peace and order.

He used the opportunity to commend the initiative of Abubakar for introducing the Steel Dome Stimulation Exercise with a view to keeping all his men on their toes by being proactive all the time.