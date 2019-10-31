Vinci Clinic Commences Subsidised Hair Treatment, Surgery

Ayodeji Ake

One of the leading hair restoration clinics, with 33 clinics in 14 countries, Vinci Hair Clinic, has begun subsidised hair treatment including surgical hair restoration as part of plans to commemorate its five years existence in Lagos.

In a statement made available to THISDAY recently, the Managing Director, Africa Region, Vinci Hair Clinic, Ayo Otubanjo, noted that over the years, the clinic has been offering quality hair treatments which should discourage Nigerians from travelling out of the country for hair treatments.

He said: “Vinci is celebrating the provision of hair loss solutions in Lagos for five years. In September 2014, Vinci Hair Clinic was launched in Lagos with the first hair restoration clinic outside South Africa.

“We offer a wide range of treatment options for different hair loss types, ranging from medications for treating of certain conditions of alopecia in the initial stages, to surgical hair restoration, where baldness has set in.

“In the past, our clients had to travel abroad for hair restoration solutions such as hair transplants, micro scalp pigmentation, mesotherapy, among others.

“Our clients come from all over Africa and this has been the impetus for us to grow organically. We now have three clinics – in Lagos, Abuja and Accra – with plans to expand to Nairobi and Kigali in order to service the demand for hair loss solutions across the continent.”

He said the organisation will be offering clients a 30 per cent discount on its wide range of hair loss solutions.