Supreme Court Verdict: Tambuwal Congratulates Buhari, Lauds Atiku’s Doggedness

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had Wednesday dismissed the petition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election, and his party., PDP.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, Tambuwal lauded Atiku’s doggedness, tenacity and strong belief in the judicial process.

Tambuwal maintained that Atiku’s stance had contributed in no small measure in advancing Nigeria’s democracy .

“He is without doubt an icon of democracy. His place in Nigeria’s democratic journey is assured”, he said.

The governor called on PDP members and supporters not to be dismayed saying the legal way has a terminal stage.

He added that the verdict of the Supreme Court was final.

“In politics You win some, you lose some,” he said.

Commending Atiku, he said the fact that he chose the legal way to challenge the outcome of the presidential election was a clear indication of the fact that he was not a promoter o self help or violence.

“After all power comes from God and He alone gives it to whom He wishes at His own time and His own term”, he said.

Tambuwal called on President Buhari to be magnanimous in victory and discourage his supporters from embarking on wild jubilation, saying this a time for circumspection and rallying of Nigerians for the ardous task of tackling the country’s huge developmental challenges .

“This is a time for Mr president to run inclusive government and strive to forge a true Nigerian Nation and Spirit,” he said.