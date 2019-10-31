Olan Moves to End Medical Tourism, Promise Accessible, Quality Healthcare

Ayodeji Ake

To discourage Nigerians who travel abroad in search of treatment with the country losing more than one billion dollars annually to medical tourism, Olan Comprehensive Healthcare Centre, has pledged accessible, affordable and quality healthcare changing the narrative of medical tourism.

United State of America trained Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Emmanuel Soyoola, is one of such set to transform Nigeria’s healthcare system in his little way through the launch of a world-class healthcare facility, Olan Comprehensive Healthcare Centre, in the heart of Lagos that put patients first.

Speaking at the facility launch, recently, the Chief Medical Director of Olan Comprehensive Healthcare Center, Dr. Emmanuel Soyoola, noted the facility strong focus will be obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, intensive care for neonates and adults and emergency services.

He said: “Olan is set to bring first-world standard healthcare services to Nigerians without having to travel outside the shores of the country. We are thrilled to finally commence operations in Nigeria having provided services abroad to Nigerians and foreigners across our different facilities in Florida, West Virginia and Georgia.

“Beyond bringing healthcare to the elite, we would also be reaching out to the underserved to bring a standard of care accessible by everyone regardless of socioeconomic status in developed countries. Our strong areas are obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, intensive care for neonates and adults and emergency services. Our focus is on affordability and genuine care for patients”.

Soyoola added that medical tourism has a negative impact on the country, thus, there must be improvement on local healthcare services.

“Having Nigerians constantly travel abroad to seek medical care has a negative economic impact on the country. We must seek to provide an international standard of care locally for the benefit of all” he said.

The launch also had in attendance, Group Managing Director of Efficacy Group, Dr Oyeleke Ajiboye; Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed, Odundun IV; General Overseer, El-Shaddai Covenant Ministries, Dr James James, and other dignitaries.

Caption: Dr Adeniyi Olatunji, Anesthesiologist, Dr Emmanuel Soyoola,MD Olan Healthcare Center, Oba Abdur-Rasheed, Odundun IV Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Prince Olasunkanmi Ajiboye, Dr Oyeleke Ajiboye, Dr James O. James, General Overseer,El-Shaddai Covenant Ministries at the launch of Olan Healthcare Center in Ikeja.