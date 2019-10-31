INEC: Immunity Saved Bello from Prosecution

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wednesday said that it could not prosecute the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, for double registration because he has immunity.

He also said that the commission could not enforce his disqualification for double registration because double registration is not an offence under the Electoral Act.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made the clarification, also called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to provide evidence that the commission collected a list of partisan ad-hoc staff from the All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking yesterday at a quarterly media meeting with journalists, the INEC chairman said, “On the issue of double registration, there is nothing INEC can do with someone who has a constitutional immunity. The governor in question has a guaranteed constitutional immunity.

“We disciplined our staff that were involved because it is within our reach to take administrative action against them. Moreover, the Electoral Act does not permit us to disqualify any one based on the account of double registration. This is our handicap”.

On the allegation of receiving a prepared list from the APC, the INEC chairman challenged the PDP to provide actionable evidence as it is not enough to make frivolous allegations.

He said that it is common to hear from politicians make unsubstantiated allegations, citing the case of a politician in Anambra State who claimed that INEC had stocked two-lorry loads of ballot boxes to rig the elections against his party but after the elections, he sang another song.

“By and large, all we have to say is to ask those making these allegations to provide to INEC actionable evidence and we will move into action. Give us evidence and INEC will act swiftly”, Yakubu said.