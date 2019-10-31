Imbibe Culture of Handwashing, Premier Cool Tells Nigerians

Martins Ifijeh

As part of plans to commemorate the 2019 Global Handwashing Day, Premier Cool in collaboration with PZ Cussons Foundation and United Purpose have called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of handwashing.

Speaking during one of the series of events to mark the day in Lagos, the Group Brand Development and Activation Manager, Personal Care, PZ Cussons, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji said handwashing helps in the prevention of germs and diseases, adding that it would aid a healthier society.

Ilevbare-Adeniji said: “For the past five years, PZ Cussons have partnered successfully with United Purpose in increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

This is the sixth year running and we have always focused on other states such as Benue, Cross River and Abuja.

“However, this year, we decided to include our host state, Lagos, as they say ‘Charity begins at home.’ Our newly improved soap is a perfect fit with its antibacterial properties that help keep one fresh and protected from many germ-related diseases. We cannot over-emphasise the importance of handwashing with soap as a preventive method,” she said.

According to the manager, about 60,000 children from 210 schools across the country were engaged during this year’s commemoration, noting that children across the various schools and communities were empowered as ‘Hygiene Heroes’; making them handwashing promoters trained to inspire their schools and families.

The Chairman, PZ Cussons Foundation, Professor Eyitayo Lambo said handwashing has the capacity to enhance the health and hygiene of Nigerians, adding that students and Lagos residents should wash their hands with soap and water as often as possible.

Global Handwashing Day is dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases.