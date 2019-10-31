Buhari Mourns Johnson, Tasks Lagosians to Uphold His Legacies of Discipline, Selfless Service

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday tasked all leaders and citizens of Lagos State to uphold the legacies of discipline and selfless service bequeathed to the state by Brigadier-General Mobolaji Olufunsoo Johnson (rtd.).

The president also sent his condolences to the government and people of Lagos State over the death of Johnson who passed on Wednesday.

Johnson, 83, was the first military governor of Lagos State.

A statement by the president’s media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president commiserated with family members, friends and associates of the former governor, whom he said had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army, starting out as a cadet in 1959 and retiring in 1975.

Adesina said as the first Governor of Lagos State, which was then the Federal Capital Territory, Buhari affirmed that Johnson laid a solid foundation for the development of infrastructure in the state and provided a good framework for the civil service.

He also said the president noted that the late Johnson’s footprints in promoting education and building durable health system would always be remembered.

The statement added that Buhari prayed the almighty God to accept the soul of the departed.