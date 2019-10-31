Edo Central APC reaffirms support for Obaseki over investment in infrastructure, others

Members of the Edo Central All Progressive Congress (APC) have reaffirmed their support for the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration for his investment in the institutional and infrastructural development in the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the state.

In a meeting of political leaders, community representatives and stakeholders across Edo Central senatorial district, they noted that the governor deserves uninterrupted two terms in office by virtue of his reforms, which would stand the test of time.

The APC leaders and members unanimously reaffirmed their endorsement of Governor Obaseki’s second term bid, while passionately chanting, “GGO2020 4+4 is non-negotiable.”

The Edo Central APC 2019 meeting for the month of October was overseen by Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Edo Central, Hon. (Mrs) Magdalene Ohenhen with a view of knowing about the welfare of the party members.

The meetings held at Esan South-East Local Government Area (LGA), Igueben LGA, Esan North East LGA, Esan West LGA, as well as Esan Central LGA.

Among the dignitaries in attendance are Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Abumere Okiye; Chairman, Esan North East LGA, Hon. Austin Okoibhoi; Chairman, Esan South East LGA, Hon. Victor Osobase Emuakhagbon; Chairman, Igueben LGA, Hon. Jossi Ogedengbe; Edo Central Senatorial Youth Leader, Hon. Amos Cole Amahdin; Party Chairman, Esan South East LGA, Hon. Monday Osoh; and his Esan Central LGA counterpart, Hon. Waziri Edokpa.

Others include Commissioner for infrastructure, Hon. John Inegbedion; Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Felix Akhabue; Leader, Esan West, Elder G.T. Omofoma, among other APC leaders and members across the senatorial district.