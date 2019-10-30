Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku, PDP’s Appeal against Buhari’s Election

By Alex Enumah

The seven-man panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Supreme Court panel led by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, on Wednesday dismissed the appeal on the grounds that it lacked merit.

The court however said reason for the dismissal would be given at a later date.

The court dismissed the appeal of Atiku and PDP filed against the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which had affirmed the election of President Buhari as president for a second term.

The appeal was dismissed in the very first hearing by the apex court.

“Having gone through the briefs for over two weeks we have come to the conclusion, this appeal lacks merit. This appeal is hereby dismissed”, Justice Muhammad held.

Details later…