PDP Optimistic as S’Court Hears Atiku’s Appeal Today

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As Supreme Court is set to commence the hearing of its presidential appeal today, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said there is no way the All Progressives Congress (APC) can escape justice at the apex court, given its weight of evidence showing that PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, won the February 23 presidential election.

The PDP in a statement yesterday signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, cautioned the APC and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from their blackmail and irresponsible allegations against the PDP and Atiku, as such could never sway the Supreme Court to alter the course of justice in the matter.

According to the PDP, the APC, being uncomfortable by the weight of evidence against it and Buhari, has resorted to cooked-up stories, inventions and threats in a bid to smokescreen its machinations against the Supreme Court-all characteristic of individuals desperate to distract the court.

According to the statement, “The PDP has built a solid case at the Supreme Court. It stands with Nigerians across the country in believing that justice will prevail. On the other hand, the APC, seeing that it has no hope, has been devising all manner of shenanigans to overheat the system so as to create the ground to derail the course of justice.”

The PDP, therefore, said it refused to be drawn into a dance in the mud with the APC.”