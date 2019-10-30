Onigbogi Emerges NCRIB President

The leadership of the Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) will on Friday November 1, 2019, be transferred from Mr Shola Tinubu, the incumbent president to his deputy Dr Bola Onigbogi who will after her investiture pilot the affairs of the council for the next two years.

Onigbogi, will after her investiture emerge as the 20th president and second female president of the 57-year-old NCRIB council.

A statement from the NCRIB council, said Onigbogi, an astute Insurance professional and Broker for more than two decades would be taking over the mantle of leadership of the Council at a time when the NCRIB, needed to further entrench its position in the nation’s economy as an inevitable link in all insurance placements.

The statement, said Onigbogi, had served on the board of the council on strategic committees, as she got to her peak with the position of Deputy President from where she would be installed President.

The statement, said the investiture would be attended by insurance professionals, members of organised private sectors and government.

The statement further said the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, would be the Special Guest of Honour while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi would be the royal father, among others.

Tinubu, emerged as the 19th President of the Council in October, 2017, and has served for a period of two years.

The NCRIB statement, said aside consolidating on the progress and accomplishments of her predecessors, Onigbogi’s tenure as president would most likely focus on enhancement of the image of insurance brokers for better acceptability and the promotion of professionalism to allow them stave off challenges besetting intermediaries.

A highly professional and versatile insurance Broker, Onigbogi has had a very robust experience and made invaluable contributions to the insurance industry through the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) and the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB)