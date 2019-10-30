Embrace Sciences to Promote Social Good, Says KGAP President

Burdened by the apparent shortage of females in the field of science, women have in recent time, started making concerted efforts to address the development.

It was against this backdrop that a clarion call was made by a group of young girls known as ‘Karissa Girls in Africa for Progress (KGAP), led by the President, Karissa Idoko, at the commemoration of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child with the theme ‘Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable’.

The KGAP’s Girl Up Club Nigeria as it is referred to, comprises young girls (teenagers) gathered together at the Gems Learning Space (GLS), Lagos, to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child, with a message to teens to embrace Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as a necessity for societal growth.

Speaking at the half day event, Idoko challenged teenage girls to strive to embrace STEM and build confidence in their abilities to participate in STEM fields.

“As young girls, I challenge you all to excel in STEM fields, build confidence in your abilities to participate in STEM no matter your field of study you aspire to be in,” she noted.

To celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, a STEM specialist was invited to facilitate the meeting, who introduced the young girls to relatable and accessible STEM role models.

KGAP’s Girl Up Club Nigeria is part of a global movement of 3,300 United Nations Foundation Girl Up clubs registered in 50 US states and two territories and 118 countries; Girl Up clubs are champions for change, the clubs have a huge impact on girls around the world. Through education, fundraising, advocacy and service, Girl Up Club members develop the leadership skills necessary to make a positive difference in the lives of girls everywhere. Whether you are in middle school, junior high, high school or homeschooled you can be a member of the club.