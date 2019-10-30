Adeyemi Thanks People of Kogi East for Large Turnout at APC Rally

Ibrahim Oyewale

As the All Progressive Congress (APC) flagged off its governorship campaign for November 16 election in Kogi State, the Director General, APC Campaign Council, Senator Smart Adeyemi has thanked the people of Kogi East people for their massive turnout at the Idah rally.

Senator Adeyemi described the people of that axis of the state, largely made up of Igalas as a “wonderful people” saying their support was “massive and overwhelming.”

Adeyemi who spoke at the APC rally in Idah, said with the show of love from the Igalas, it is crystal clear that the party will garner nothing less than 70 percent of the senatorial votes.

He said, “Kogi east are wonderful people. This turnout today is quite overwhelming. You cannot compare it to the show of shame at the PDP flag off where they battled hardly to get 5000 people into the 25,000 capacity stadium.

“The crowd today in the eastern flank underscores the acceptability of Governor Yahaya Bello across ethnic divides. It shows that the east appreciate the governor, and it demonstrated further that GYB is super comfortable for the poll.

“The opposition will battle to get 25 percent of the eastern votes because the APC will easily capture 70 percent of the votes.

“We commend the east for their solidarity, love and support. They patiently stayed since morning. This is just too overwhelming, I’m short of words to show my appreciation to the eastern people.”

Adeyemi, however, said the show of love will ginger the governor to do more in his second coming, “The governor is prepared and capable for the task ahead. He will definitely do more for the people than he did in the past.”