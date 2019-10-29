Record Entries for GCU Relays 2019

A record number of entries have been recorded for this years edition of the Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays 2019.

At the last count a total number of 55 schools have confirmed their participation for the event scheduled for November 16th at the GCU modern Tartan Tracks.

New participants include St. Gregory’s College Lagos, Government College Sagbama and Yewa College Ilaro amongst others.

Indeed, the GCU Relays Digital page on Facebook has witnessed increased activities in recent days with the total reach now at over 7,000 followers given the awareness potentials for the games. Also, about 1,371 persons are actively interacting/chatting on the page daily.

The GCU relays is an initiative of the GCUOBA Worldwide led by its President Arc. Ovo Charles Majoroh, and one of the cardinal objectives of the GCU relays is the revival and enhancement of healthy sports rivalry among secondary schools in Nigeria.

Also, to progressively build and cement healthy interaction between secondary schools and students from different states of the federation, for the unity and progress of Nigeria.

Last year’s edition received about six schools from outside Delta state, including Igbobi College, Lagos, Edo college, Benin, Government Secondary School, Afikpoamongst others.

Tartan Tracks builders and donors, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SDPC) have kept faith with the maintenance of the facility on an annualbasis.

Notable track and Field greats who are Ex-Olympians, such as Brown Ebewele and Henry Amike have confirmed their presence and endorsement of the GCU relays, on November 16th 2019.