Police Quizz Youths Behind Alleged Siege on Oshiomhole’s House

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Police in Benin City, capital of Edo State have commenced a manhunt of those alleged to have laid siege on the house of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

About four weeks ago, Oshiomhole’ s house was allegedly besieged by youths allegedly loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki with the intent to attack him as they shouted “Oshiomhole Ole,” not knowing that the APC national chairman was not at home until the police came to disperse them.

One of the youths alleged to have carried out the illegal act, was identified as Andrew Momodu, is Governor Obaseki’s Special Adviser on Security.

Momodu was said to have been arrested Sunday evening and taken to the state police headquarters for interrogation.

Others listed for questioning are Special Adviser to Obaseki on Political Matters (Edo South), Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha; Head of Obaseki’s Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV), Mr. Murtari Osagie, Mr. Albert Obazee, Mr. Kelly Okungbowa and Augustine Edosomwan.

The state deputy governor, Hon. Philip Shainu, on Sunday night however secured the arrest of Momodu after spending over four hours at the Edo Police headquarters.

Momodu was arrested following an alleged petition that he was among those that stoned the Benin City residence of Oshiomhole.

Speaking to journalists after his release, Momodu said he was arrested in a gestapo style while going home from his business premises along Airport road in Benin City.

According to him, “I left my church programme and went to my business place along Airport road. After taking stock of sales, I decided to go home. As I was going home, I saw some persons jumped down from Hilux van. They said they were policemen and I told them to calm down. I demanded for their identity card and they showed it to me. This was around 9 a.m.

“One of them came behind me and kicked me. They said they would lift me up. There were other civillians inside the hilux. When I got inside their vehicle, they said they were taking me somewhere. I asked where, one of them said Police headquarters.

“When we got there, one of them said they should tie my hand and my leg. The other one said they should handcuff me. I told I was not going to run away from their cell.

“They brought out a detention order where I saw they wrote conspiracy and attempted murder. They made some calls and they were ordered that I should be detain. I was kept insidè the cell. My wife had to cry out before my people were able to trace me. They said I have recruited youths. They never showed me any petition.

“I asked them what was my offence, they said a petition can come in oral or written form. They said part of allegations raised against me was that I am a cultist. I told I have never been a member of any secret cult. They said I am recruiting people with a view to initiating them into cultism. I told them it was not true. They said I am harassing people and attacking them in Benin and in Etsako

They never showed me any petition. They said what they asked me is part of the allegation raised against me. They said I possessed firearms.

“This morning, I got a call from one Kabuebue; he said I should find something for them that they are hungry. This evening, I received a call from him and he asked me where I was, I told him I was in my petrol station. It was not up to five minutes that police arrived. I am sure he was among the boys in the Hilux

On his part, the deputy governor said Nigeria has a responsible and intellectual Inspector General of Police that is ready to change the face of the Nigerian Police.

“We discovered that some persons were up to something. We will investigate and get to the bottom of this. We were elected on the basis of protecting lives and property, which is enshrined in the Constitution. Not even an appointee can be arrested without our knowledge. We will follow up to know what the issues are.

“The deputy governor promised there must be law and order. We are on the same page with the police when it comes to protecting lives and ensuring law and order. It is our duty to be free. No one man can dictate our destiny. We are moving the destiny of Edo to the next level. Six of them have been invited. The names I am seeing there are not criminals. There is nothing to worry about.”