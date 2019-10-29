Idah Rally Provides Auspicious Sign For APC, Says Ohikere

Ibrahim Oyewale

The Secretary of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Kogi State 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Council, Dr Tom Ohikere has disclosed that his party was being strategic in the choice of Idah, the seat of the Igala Kingdom, to formally launch its governorship reelection campaign.

He noted that Idah is a major stronghold of the party and that the rally was an auspicious sign to show that voters in Kogi subscribe to Governor Yahaya Bello’s reelection.

He said, “You can see the crowd that thronged our rally and the excitement. The people of Idah are excited to see an administration, directly administered by Governor Yahaya Bello and friend, Edward Onoja. That kind of amity in government is good. The contribution to the development of the area by the governor and his deputy are there for all to see and verify.”

Continuing his interpretation of the scenario at the commencement of the APC governorship campaign in Idah, Ohikere pointed to the presence of the leadership of the party as a good sign. “You can see the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Chairman of our party, Adams Oshiomhole in full spirit. They are impressed with the formidable bond and unity in Kogi State APC. The Vice President even commented that it is a model in reconciliation management.

That is indication of our commitment to work for the return of Yahaya Bello and Edward Onoja as his deputy, come November 16. Other members of the APC NEC also came to support the campaign to show that party takes it seriously. And the people did not disappoint us. This is not the first time, Idah is always for APC. If we have Idah, we have the lead in the race, so we ask our supporters to keep up the tempo. Market, communicate and share the Bello/Onoja governance brand. They have done it for the people of Kogi East, the Igala Unity House, the road constructions and rehabilitation and many other projects are there to see.”

Ohikere said he believed the synergy between Edward Onoja and Governor Yahaya Bello can work well for the development of the state and consolidate on the achievements of the first term.

“Every indicator at the rally,” he said, “shows that Kogi East has succumbed to the Bello and Onoja mandate. Our people are captivated and inspired. Idah is taking the lead. You know the strength of Idah in the political equation. I believe it is a done deal. This government has always cooperated with the Attah of Igala and his council of chiefs, I have no doubt they will bless. That is why there is strong and surging APC membership in that axis.”