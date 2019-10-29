EU Agrees to Grant UK Request for Brexit Delay Until January 31

The European Union (EU) has agreed to grant the UK’s request for a Brexit extension until Jan. 31 instead of the deadline of October 31, European Council President Donald Tusk, said Monday.

“The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK’s request for a #Brexit flextension until January 31, 2020.

“The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure,” Tusk said on Twitter.

The decision was made at a Monday meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU.

Tusk is expected to start a 24-hour written procedure, an EU source told Sputnik.

Flextension means that the UK can leave earlier if the withdrawal deal is ratified.

The EU does not want the extension to be used to renegotiate the deal.

After the extension has been granted, the UK has to nominate an EU commissioner.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked for a delay last week after the UK parliament refused to approve the withdrawal deal immediately. Johnson has insisted, however, that Brexit can still be secured within the agreed deadline of October 31.

Meanwhile, Brexit Party Chairman and Co-founder, Richard Tice, has said the EU’s decision to satisfy the request of Britain on a Brexit extension could give the UK parliament confidence to support a snap general election.

Tice, who told the Sky News broadcaster on Monday that the Labor Party was “petrified” by such a prospect.

“I think the extension was expected. It is the neutral decision and that, hopefully, gives the House of Commons the confidence to agree to have an election.

“We have been calling for an election for months.

“The Labor Party clearly do not want it and are petrified,” Tice told

He added that it was obvious that the Conservatives could not deliver Brexit “on their own” in this parliament and needed help.