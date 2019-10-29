ASUU Opposes Implementation of IPPIS in Universities, Urges Accountant General to Tackle Corruption in Revenue-generating Agencies

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has charged the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to tackle corruption in revenue generating agencies in the country where funds are allegedly not remitted to the federal government rather than forcing universities into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) ‘ on the pretext of sealing leakages’.

The Union also vowed to opposed the forceful implementation of the IPPIS in the federal universities by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) in defiance to extant provisions in the laws establishing the universities in the country.

Zonal Coordinator of ASUU comprising Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states, Professor Lawan Abubakar, at a press conference held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi Monday claimed that any forceful implementation of the IPPIS in the Nigerian federal universities will be a violation of university laws and university autonomy.

According to him, the policy is a negation of the Federal Government’s agreement with ASUU pointing out that universities have various laws that decide how lecturers should be paid while the governing councils of the institutions employ and sanction staff.

” Is it only in petty salaries that you want to seal leakages while allowing mega corruption like the P&ID, unremitted funds by revenue generating units etc to continue to have field days?

” IPPIS started before 2017, we equally need a declaration of the savings in personnel then. Where is the N273 billion of 2017 and 2018? How has it reduced the hardships Nigerians are still going through?, he queried.

The union therefore asked the federal government to respect and adhere to approved budgets of universities and to challenge the governing councils of universities to curb corrupt practices in their payroll.

” We call on ASUU members all over the country to continue to be with and support the national leadership. We should only accept information and instructions from our leaders. To the AGF, please restrict yourself to keeping money for government. You do not have any business asking ASUU to join IPPIS”, the union said.