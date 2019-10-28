RMBN Wins Awards

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria (RMBN) has disclosed that it recently won the BusinessDay Merchant Bank of the year award for the second time in a row. In addition, the bank stated that it was also named the Debt Arranger of the Year.

Commenting on the feat, the Chief Executive Officer for Nigeria and Regional Head, West Africa, Michael Larbie, said, “we are proud of our growth and overall financial performance. RMBN will continue to focus on its clients and partner with them to develop new products and solutions. We recently commenced our custody business.

“The addition of custody services to the product offering of the bank will further deliver end to end efficient trading and post trading experience to the bank’s existing and future clients. We intend to continue to introduce a wider range of products to suit all our clients’ needs and through that capture their mind share and become a go-to partner for advice, structured financing, lending and trade solutions. We expect to consolidate on our client relationships and position ourselves as a trusted, hard thinking and solutionist adviser and financier.”

He pointed out that RMBN strategic vision was to be the Nigerian Corporate and Investment Bank of choice by creating sustainable value, unique solutions and superior economic returns for our clients and stakeholders.

“RMBN’s approach to achieving this strategy has been to gradually entrench itself within a select universe of strategic clients with a view to achieving a measured but sustainable growth and build an enduring franchise. This strategy has enabled the bank build strong and growing relationships with key market leading corporates.

“Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria have over 15 years of transactional experience in Nigeria ranging from advisory roles on infrastructure projects, mergers and acquisitions, to the funding of various transactions across multiple sectors. We have an extensive pool of investment banking talent, including fixed income, currency and commodities experts who understand the Nigerian and broader African landscape,” the statement added.