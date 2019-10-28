FIRS Speaks on Fire Incident at Headquarters

By James Emejo in Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS) Monday said that the fire incident at one of its stores, which housed used computers and stationery did not affect any critical interest of the service.

According to a statement issued by Head, Communications and Servicom Department, FIRS, Mr. Wahab Gbadamosi, the fire incident which occurred on Saturday affected the store by the FIRS canteen where disused, old computers awaiting disposal are often kept.

He explained that though envelopes, printing paper and stationery were gulped by the inferno at its headquarters, “the FIRS hereby assures the general public that nothing critical to FIRS operations was affected.”

He said the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler, had also visited the scene of the fire incident for first hand assessment, adding that officials of the FCT Fire Service Department also visited the scene again on Monday, to ascertain the cause of the fire incident.

Gbadamosi added that the fire service

continued with investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire incident.

The service further expressed appreciation to the fire service authority for their timely response to distress call as well as members of the public and for their interest in the health of our operations.