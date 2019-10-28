FBNQuest Merchant Bank Supports Women in Banking

FBNQuest Merchant Bank, the investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings Plc, has reinforced its commitment to improving the Nigerian banking and finance industry by sponsoring the corporate dinner of the Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB),the female arm of the prestigious Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos last week.

APWB has impacted the continued promotion of Professionalism amongst Women in the banking sector. Their existence is consistently marked by innovations and pace setting activities and programs as well as consistent contribution to the academic growth and development of Nigerian youths and empowerment of women through workshops, seminars, publications and events such as the APWB corporate forum and annual dinner.

The annual event creates a platform where Industry experts critically examine topical issues relating to the Nigerian economy, thus providing a unique opportunity to review, evaluate and proffer strategies to stakeholders/participants to tackle issues at the grass roots.

Commenting on the event, the Head, Technology & Services, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Funke Ladimeji, highlighted the importance of creating awareness and stimulating interest in the banking and finance profession for emerging women in the industry, which FBNQuest is promoting through the sponsorship of the APWB dinner.

She urged women to work towards taking up more strategic positions in the banking industry.

She further commended APWB and the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria for its consistency in providing a platform for social and professional interactions for Female Bankers.

“We are proud of the relationship with CIBN, which has built positive growth in the Nigerian financial industry. Our sponsorship of events such as these have helped provide the much needed platforms to discover insights and ideas amongst stakeholders that can be used to promote advancement in the financial system and overall economy. We look forward to a continuous partnership.”

Following the APWB Dinner, CIBN also hosted its annual Investiture, where Managing Director/CEO, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Kayode Akinkugbe, was elected as an Honorary Fellow of the CIBN in recognition of his contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian banking Industry.