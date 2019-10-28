Clergy Enjoins Nigerians to Devote Themselves in God’s Service

Nigerians have been enjoined to be fully devoted to the service of God irrespective of their religion, tribe and political affiliations because their sacrifice would not be in vain.

The call was made by the Coordinator, Archdiocese of Lagos Men’s Fellowship, Methodist Church Nigeria, Revd. Abel Kehinde.

Kehinde quoted from several Biblical injunctions to assure his audience that Nigeria would experience an improved economy and complete turnaround if people would diligently obey God’s principles and use their divine endowments to the expansion of God’s works and improvement of their neighbours’ livesHe commended the executives of the Men’s Fellowship for keeping the flag flying as well as being such very worthy role models that win souls for God.

Meanwhile, the Women Christian Association (WCA) of the church also celebrated its 95th year Anniversary Thanksgiving Service in remembrance of the society’s departed souls as well as other pioneer members and officers of the society.

Kehinde paid tributes to the departed souls and urged the living to uphold their tenets and even excel their achievements.

Highlights of the events included: the presentation of the overall Bible Quiz Competition Trophy to the Diocese of Ikeja, which was received by Bro. Foluso Ogunfuwa from the President, Dr. Dele Taiwo, as well as the decoration of the new officers of the WCA of the Church, as matrons.