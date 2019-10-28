Bandits Kill Three, Abduct Six in Niger Communities

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Bandits were again on the rampage in Shiroro Local Government of Niger State sacking six communities, THISDAY has gathered.

The bandits also reportedly killed three villagers, kidnapped six others and rustled not less than 1,200 heads of cattle in the incident that occurred last week.

Some of the communities attacked are Beri Kargo, Kini, Anguwan Makaranta and Shema.

The bandits were said to have operated under the cover of darkness shooting sporadically into the air to scare the villagers.

It was gathered that the bandits avoided areas where military operations were ongoing resulting in their escaping arrest.

The police, when contacted, did not react to the incident but the state government had despatched officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to the local government to distribute relief materials to the victims.

The Director General of NSEMA, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, when contacted said: “We have a marching order from Mr Governor to provide relief materials to the victims.”

He said three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps have been set up at Jigiwa, Gurmana and Allawa each accommodating no fewer than 1,000 displaced people.

Inga, who declined to comment on the casualty figure, said the items distributed to the IDPs on Monday included 80 bags of rice, 50 bags of maize, 15 bags of beans, 60 cartons of Macaroni, and 150 cartons of Indomie noodles.

Other distributed items were15 packets of table spoons, 150 mosquito nets, 10 cartons of Maggi cubes, a bundle of mats, blankets and some bags of salt, among others.

The village head of Kuta Yanmah, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, speaking on behalf of the IDPs, expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture, but pleaded with government to improve on the security architecture in the area.