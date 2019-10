CORRIGENDUM

In one of our stories in last week’s edition of HIGHLIFE, we erroneously stated that

Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim’s mother was burnt to death in the fire that gutted her home. We

have since realised she actually died as a result of the lethal fume that enveloped her

home. The mix-up is regretted, as it was not intended to embarrass Mr. Ibrahim, his

friends and family members. We sincerely apologise to him.

Editor