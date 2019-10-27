Celebrity blogger, Noble Igwe Set to Share Happiness with Maltina’s ‘1000 Smiles’ Campaign

Mary Nnah

Celebrity blogger, Noble Igwe, is set to tour Abuja for the Maltina’s ‘1000 Smiles’ campaign on Monday, October 28, 2019, an exciting initiative to share happiness and capture smiles of Nigerians across diverse backgrounds.

Widely recognised as a fun-filled and adventurous event, the tour details unique stories including interesting pictures and videos with participants in several cities, while the brand also gives out cans of Maltina drinks and a reason for them to stay happy.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the Maltina Brand Manager, Chiamaka Efulu, said “Maltina remains the number one malt drink made specially from natural ingredients, and fortified with vitamins and calcium for healthy families, making it the innovative category leader with a strong message to spread happiness across the country”.

The campaign began in August 2019, as the ‘Happiness Team’, made up of the brand representatives and Noble Igwe, visited several Nigerian states such as Aba, Uyo, Awka, Lagos, Ilorin, Ijebu Ode, and many others.

Maltina believes that a smile has the potential to inspire the world, which influenced its mission to capture happiness in Nigeria, and the campaign has rapidly evolved into stories about joy across different communities, regardless of challenges, age or gender.