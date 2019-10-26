Yobe Has Recovered from Devastation Caused by Boko Haram, Says Gov

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that peace has returned to the state after recovering from the devastation caused by Boko Haram insurgents.

Buni disclosed this weekend during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Charitable Organisations held at Yobe Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to thank the Qatar Charitable Organisations for extending this gesture to Yobe State. We are happy that Yobe is part of the state that is recovering from the devastation of Boko Haram and peace is now returning gradually and Yobe is now safe and the security situation has tremendously improved.”

The governor assured the organisation that the state had provided all the land that would be used for the projects, which included building of schools, boreholes and mosques in all the local governments in the state.

He added that the state would partner with the organisation in ensuring that these projects were carried out successfully to the benefit of the people.

On his part, the Executive Director, Qatar Charitable Organisations, Mr. Hamdi Elsayed, said that the organisation would visit Yobe State very soon to ascertain that the locations for the projects are ready after which its headquarters in Qatar would be notified.

He explained that 17 motorised boreholes and 20 hand-pump boreholes would be constructed in all the 17 local government areas.