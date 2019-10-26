Ukandu, Seven Others Make Arsenal/WorldRemit Future Stars Final List 

Nigerian Chinasa Ukandu from Lagos State was among the final eight coaches selected by WorldRemit and Arsenal as finalists for their Future Stars coaching programme.

The finalists were selected from across Africa with Ukandu making the final cut from all the several coaches who put in for the programme.

Ukandu and her friends provide young people with an opportunity to develop football and life skills at Help The Talent Academy, having completed phase three of the Premier Skills Coach Educators Course (an initiative by the English Premier League and British Council) in 2015.

She coaches boys and girls aged five to 16 and, if she were to win the training session with Arsenal Football Development, she would organise a community coach training session on her return home to share her knowledge and experiences.

Other finalists include: Male coaches – Bakit Isaac Agogo from Gulu, Uganda, Feisal Abdi Hassan from Nairobi, Kenya, Luis Alejandro Castañeda Vargas from Bogotá, Colombia, Samuel Taylor from Accra, Ghana.

Female coaches – Beldine Lilian Achieng Odemba from Nairobi, Kenya, Joan Nabisenke from Kampala, Uganda, Vivian Johana Pirateque Garzón from Bogotá, Colombia.

The eight finalists will now compete in a public vote on www.futurestars.worldremit.com for the chance to attend a personalised training programme with Arsenal Football Development coaches in London – sponsored by WorldRemit.

Speaking on this, Andrew Stewart, Managing Director Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit said: “Our business is all about making it easier for our customers to send money home to support their communities. Together with Arsenal, we set up the Future Stars programme to recognise football coaches within these communities who are dedicated to supporting and lifting up others.”

Simon McManus, Head Coach at Arsenal Football Development said: “Through our community initiatives in London and abroad, we work hard to promote greater diversity in football and positively impact the lives of young people through sport.”