Skoro Seeks Redemption At GOtv Boxing Night Mini

Former African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman has vowed to use the inaugural edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini to bounce back strongly.

Usman’s last fight was an eight-round national featherweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 19 in July, where he was comprehensively defeated by Taiwo ‘Esepo’ Agbaje, who was also adjudged as the best boxer on the night.

Speaking in an interview in Lagos on Friday, Usman stated that the defeat has taught him lessons, which he has taken seriously.

“I’m happy that an opportunity for a comeback has manifested so soon through GOtv Boxing Night Mini. I’ve pushed my loss to Agbaje out of my mind and I want to open a new chapter in my career,” he said.

He commended the sponsors for launching GOtv Boxing Night Mini, which he said will afford Nigerian boxers more opportunity to develop. Usman stated that as a former African champion, he understands benefits accruable from a show like GOtv Boxing Night, which he is persuaded will properly position Nigerian boxers for shots at sub-regional, continental and international titles.

Boxers scheduled to fight at GOtv Boxing Night Mini include Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion; Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion; Waheed “Skoro” Usman, former African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion; Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi, Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan.