Sanwo-Olu, Remi Tinubu, Elumelu, Others for Eko Excellence Awards

By Rebecca Ejifoma

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Dr. Awele Vivian Elumelu, have been listed for the Eko Excellence Awards for their outstanding roles in growing the economy and leading sustainable change in Lagos.

Others list for the Eko Excellence Awards are: Oba Rilwan Babatunde Aremu Akiolu, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, Allen Onyema, Mr. Obi Ezeude Momoh, Mrs. Makanjuola Comfort, and the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

The Eko Excellence Awards is slated for Saturday November 23rd at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos at 5pm.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the Executive Secretary of the Eko Excellence Awards, Ms. Sanni Busola, disclosed that the event would be one of the largest gatherings of chief executives, business owners, political leaders, key managers of businesses and emerging leaders for an award and recognition in the history of Lagos.

She continued that Sanwo-Olu would be recognised with Eko Man of the year award; Tinubu (Women Most Supportive Personality of the Year); Elumelu (Role Model to the Female Child); Akiolu (Lifetime Achievement Award); Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo (Business Personality of the Year), Allen Onyema (Lifetime Humanitarian Award).

Other categories are Messrs. John and Obi Ezeude Momoh (Entrepreneurs Making a Difference); Makanjuola (Best Practices in Public Office); Obasa (Excellence in Public Office); Mr. Garba Dugum (Award for Integrity in Leadership), and Dr. Mustapha Alimi (Award for Indelible Mark in Healthcare).

Organisations topping the list include: Stanbic IBTC Bank (Most Enterprising Bank of the Year); Chevron Nigeria Limited (Award for Sustainable Community Development); Workforce Group (Capacity building organisation of the year); Silverbird Cinemas (Viewers Choice Cinema of the year); Globacom Limited (Best Data Network Provider of the Year).

Others are: Dangote Group (Labour Friendly Organisation of the Year); Adron Homes and properties (Excellence in Real Estate and Property Management); British International School (Most Outstanding Secondary School of the year); Channels Television (Viewers Choice TV Station of the Year); Leadway Assurance Plc (Insurance Company of the Year) and the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (Master of Durable Roads) among a handful of others.

According to the Secretary of the Independent Audit Committee of the Awards, Mr. Sydney Ugbeda, the online voting process witnessed significant participation from the public.

In his words: “In three weeks of the online voting, a total of 35,847 votes were recorded massively coming from the healthcare, media, entertainment and the banking sectors with a number of other individual categories.”

Ugbeda further highlighted that the award programme was not a room to flaunt wealth or power of some deep pockets in the society.

“This award is a genuine inspiring means towards recognising notable individuals and corporate organisations driving innovations, fueling growth and leading sustainable change in the city of Lagos,” he emphasised.