Indomie Stirs Creativity in Children 

The Indomie Fan Club (IFC), a children platform of the Indomie brand, has announced that it has received not less than 40,000 entries in the fourth edition of its ‘Team Yourself Up’ exhibition contest.

The announcement was made during the IFC’s kids exhibition in Lagos.

According to the club, the ‘Team Yourself Up’ exercise aimed to awake and showcase the creative ability in children, in which kids also stand a chance of winning a wide range of prizes.

The exercise required participating kids to team up with any person of their choice to create something ‘unique’, using empty Indomie noodles wrappers, cartons or both.

It also allowed participants to send in multiple entries.

The exhibition was attended by teachers, parents and other stakeholders.

Speaking during the show, National Coordinator of IFC, Mrs. Faith Joshua, reiterated that the exhibition was a platform to stimulate and expose creativity in children and promote a recycling culture in them.

She added that the the competition was one of the many ways through which the Indomie brand engages with thousands of kids and strengthen the bond between children and their loved ones.

“We received over 40,000 entries within three months and we are impressed about it. At the end of the final selection process, there will be a prize for all the participants , a grand prize of an all-expense paid trip to Dubai with a loved one, a sum of N100,000 for the first placed winner, N75,000 to the first runner up and N50,000 to the second runner up, including lots of consolation prizes.

“The best creative work of arts from Lagos, Ogun and Abuja will also win N35,000 each.”

Also, the Group Public Relations and Events Manager of Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju, stated that Indomie, being a child-centric brand will continue to support causes and initiatives that “will help boost children’s mental and physical development, while making them to be happy.

“Children are the future of any society and as a responsible brand, we see it as part of our duties to ensure that they are engaged in activities that nurture their development.”