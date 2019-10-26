IG Adamu Snubs Court Injunction, Unveils List of Recruited Constables

Directs 10,000 new recruits to report to training colleges Monday

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In apparent violation of the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday approved the release of a list of successful candidates in the controversial recruitment of 10,000 police constables.

The release of the list was approved despite the court’s ruling that the Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC) should maintain the status quo.

The PSC had dragged the Police to court over its role in the recruitment of police constables which the PSC said was usurpation of its official functions.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, Abuja, had ordered the parties to stay action on the matter pending the determination of the suit, which was adjourned till November 4.

A Police source claimed that the Inspector-General of Police was not served any court order.

A letter sighted by THISDAY, the Police allegedly applied for the transfer of the suit between the Police and the PSC to Federal High Court 6, presided by Justice Okon Abang.

Yesterday, the Police, in spite of the subsisting court order, released a “list of successful candidates in the 2019 recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force 24th October, 2019”, asking them to report at the 18 police training colleges across the country for training.

The list published on Police twitter handle @PoliceNG said candidates who failed to show up are deemed to have forfeited the admission.

“The IGP has vetted and given approval for the release of the final and authenticated list of successful candidates who participated in the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force.

“All the successful candidates are to report at the police college/training schools indicated against their states”, it tweeted.

The Police further informed the candidates that “the training and documentation shall commence on Monday 28th October, 2019 and closes on Friday, 1st November, 2019.”

It added: “Failure to report for training within the stipulated time will mean that the candidate has declined the offer.”

Meanwhile, a police source insisted that the IG was not served with any court order.

“The IG was not served any court order. If they know that they served the IG, they should apply for contempt of court. There was no such order served the IG,” the source said.

In the letter seen by THISDAY and addressed to the Hon Chief Judge, Federal High Court, Maitama, the Police requested the transfer of the suit to Federal High Court 6 presided by Justice Okon Abang.

The letter signed by the Commissioner of Police Legal/Prosecution Section, DCP Augustine A. Sanomi said: “I am directed to present the request of the Inspector-General of Police to My lord, the Hon. Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

“My lord, this application is made sequel to the fact that, His lordship Hon. Justice Okon Abang is handling a similar suit bothering on the facts and reliefs, hence it is my considered opinion that given the detailed knowledge the Hon judge has on this suit, it will not be out of place for this suit to be transferred to his court for adjudication.”

The letter further said that “It is in view of the above, that l humbly make this application, with hope that it will be given keen consideration and kind approval. I once again extend the esteemed regards and assurances of the Inspector General of Police to my lord.”

Efforts made to reach the Police Spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba for comments was unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his mobile phone on the issue.

A security source that spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity, said it was disturbing that the Police would not obey a court order.

“It is disturbing that a law officer should be the one trampling on the law. No wonder there is lawlessness in the system. If the leadership won’t obey the law, who else will?” he queried.

When contacted, Spokesman of the Police Service Commission, Ikechukwu Ani said the matter was already in court and expressed his hope that the court would do the needful.