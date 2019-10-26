Fliptyce, DJ Coublon, Fiokee  for  ‘Secure Da Bag’ Forum

To bridge the knowledge gap on copyrights and royalties among artistes and creators of music, Greysage Consulting, a leading consulting firm, is partnering with Ten Strings Music Institute to rally together stakeholders for a forum tagged ‘Secure Da Bag.’

The one-day forum is scheduled to hold in Lagos on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at Ten Strings Music Institute, Lekki. Copyright infringements and piracy have continued to undermine Nigeria’s fast-growing creative sector. Inspite of these setbacks, the industry has been described as one of the fastest growing in the world. It continues annually to make contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

To help stir conversations laced with rich practical experiences, organisers have tapped on a pool of industry eggheads. The resource persons include ace producers such as Fliptyce and DJ Coublon, multiple hit-penning songwriter, Klem and guitarist and producer, Fiokee. Also expected, is Oyindamola Ameen who has been responsible for stirring the career of top producer, Krizbeats.

Speaking about the event, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, covener and a creative industry influencer noted that a lack of enlightenment among Nigerian creatives was the bane of the industry.

The entertainment lawyer explained, “A lot of Songwriters and Record Producers do not understand the power of their copyright and have suffered for their ignorance or nonchalance. It is our hope that with this event we will address the knowledge gap and empower the attendees with valuable information and resources that will guarantee economic prosperity as creators of copyright.”

Sustainability of the conversation is key, according to the organisers. They are already thinking ahead by creating a mentorship opportunity that will help keep the conversation going. Akinyemi enthused, “We will give free legal advice to some of the attendees after the event. They will also get to meet with some of the finest minds in the music industry. There will also be mentor-ship opportunities for impressive record producers, instrumentalists, and songwriters.”