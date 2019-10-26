Firstbank Restates Commitment to Sponsorship of Georgia Cup 

First Bank Nigeria Limited has restated its commitment to the sponsorship of Polo’s most coveted trophy; the Georgian Cup. Speaking at 100th edition of the glamorous Cup in Kaduna over the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Dr. Adeola Adeduntan said the shared value of passion, heritage and excellence has helped the bank sustained the sponsorship, saying the Bank has recommitted to the sponsorship of Georgian Cup for another One Hundred Years.

“We are happy to be a longtime partner of Kaduna Polo Club. It is a rare opportunity and we want to thank the Club for it”, the CEO said, adding that “We will continue to support the club and Georgian Cup for the next 100-years’’.

FirstBank sponsorship of Georgian Cup has already been tagged a Guinness World Record Potential.

Meanwhile, the clash the finalist in this year’s Georgian Cup lived up to expectation as both teams put polo fans including government functionaries and Royal fathers on their toes throughout the Six Chukker round.

The finalists, Abuja Rubicon led by Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika and Lintex Agad led by Bashir Dantata, saw Rubicon fought back from 3-goals deficit to win the competition by 7-6 at full time. The victory is the third for Abuja since joining the High Goal cadre. Rubicon had won the trophy in 2012 and 2016.

Sirika who was excited by the outcome thanked FirstBank for their support for Polo over the years.

Part of the highlights of the weeklong competition was the introduction of Blue Jacket to previous Georgian Cup winners with a pledge by the President of the Club; Suleiman Abubakar to ensure that henceforth winners of the Georgian Cup would be robed in Blue Jacket.

Present at the Centenary Georgian Cup are top government functionaries, Business Executives and Royal fathers which include the Emir of Katsina; Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State; Engineer Martins Babale

This year’s Georgian Cup coincides with 125th anniversary celebration of FirstBank Nigeria Limited.