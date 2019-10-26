Golden Eaglets Battle Hungary in Opener 

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will start their 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup campaign at the Estadio Olympico, Goiania, Brazil as they take on Hungary in the opening game in Group B.

The five-time world champions landed Goiania on Tuesday from Sao Paulo, where they had their training tour.

Thenff.com reports that Coach Manu Garba and his assistants are not leaving the stone unturned as they continued to impart tactical and technical knowledge to the players ahead of the game against Hungary, which he strongly affirmed to be a very important tie, adding, “winning the opening game is crucial in building the confidence level in the team.”

He said: “We are looking forward to the game against Hungary with great expectations of having a good game and winning the maximum points at stake.”

He told thenff.com in Gioania, “Any team from Europe that qualified for a tournament like this, must definitely be a good side. But we will approach the game with every seriousness it deserves to give Nigerians back home something positive to cheer at the end of 90 minutes.”

Both teams met in the quarterfinal stage of the maiden edition of the tournament in 1985 and the Golden Eaglets defeated Hungary 3-1.

Nigeria are the most successful side in the history of the competition but failed to impress in qualifying and will need to up their game in Brazil.

In the group second match, Ecuador will be hoping striker Johan Mina can fire their campaign following his exploits in the South American qualifiers, where he top-scored. Their carefully nurtured youngsters will face a stiff test against an imposing Australia side coached by renowned talent spotter Trevor Morgan.

“We know Australia are a strong side. They like to play a modern, aggressive game and press you,” said Ecuador coach Javier Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, a big crowd is expected to cheer Brazil on for their meeting with Canada at the Estadio Bezerrao. Spearheaded by front man Talles Magno, A Seleção will be coming up against talented opponents in Canada, who are making their return to the competition after a six-year absence.

In the other game in Group A New Zealand take on tournament debutants Angola, who placed third in the CAF qualifying competition. The Oceania champions struggled in their final warm-up matches and will need to find a way to negate Angola’s power game.