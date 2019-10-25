Toro Entertainment Company Rebrands

Mary Nnah

A frontline entertainment company, Toro Entertainment Company, in accordance with its revised corporate strategy, has decided to rebrand its corporate identity to reflect the global outlook of the brand.

The corporate identity change also reflects the organisation’s broader commitment to deploying its transformative expertise across the local and international entertainment value chain.

The company will carryover its current service offerings while assuming a new all-inclusive role of ensuring that the full entertainment gamut – sponsors, creators and consumers – obtain maximum value from the process.

“Our new and improved blueprint pivots around the determination to make entertainment as basic to everyone in a similar manner to human rights. We repine for individuals, regardless of their gender, race or religious affiliations, to have access to qualitative entertainment.

“Nevertheless, we are aware of the profitability aspect of the business and as such are well-equipped to guarantee clients, sponsors and content creators, high reward for investments of all kind,’’ noted the Founder/CEO, Toro Entertainment Company, Adetoro Fowoshere.

As part of the rebranding process, Toro Entertainment Company will release a new logo and launch a new company website at www.toroec.com. The expertise of the firm traverses the delivery of innovative services in Concert Management, Show Promotion, Event Management, Talent Management, Media Production and Marketing.

The company boasts of a diverse partnership with various brands, consisting of first-rate firms across different sectors including Pepsi, First Bank, Guinness Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries & Johnny Walker among others.

In the Concert Management industry, the brand has successfully organised and promoted ground-breaking events worldwide such as the first three instalments of Olamide Live in Concert (OLIC), 30 Billion Concert, Burna Live, One Night Only to name but a few.

Similarly, remarking on the development, Project Coordinator, Toro Entertainment Company, Chena Onuorah observes that creating invaluable experiences for clients and consumers is at the crux of the company’s activities, adding that this exercise serves to emphasise its overarching value-driven perspective.

“Providing premium quality to clients and the target audience is pertinent to this distinctive approach”, he added.

Since 2014, Toro Entertainment Company has continued to deliver unparalleled service delivery to its teeming partners, customers and other stakeholders in keeping with its brand promise.