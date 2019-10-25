Pension Fraud: FG Arraigns Maina, Files 12-count Charge

*Ex-pension boss pleads not guilty

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government on Friday arraigned former boss of Pension Reform Taskforce, Abdul-Rasheed Maina, on a 12-count corruption charge before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the 12-count charge had accused Maina of corruption and money laundering when he was at the helms of affairs of the reform team.

He however pleaded not guilty to all the 12-count charge.

Details later…