PDP Condemns Attack on Members in Nembe

The PDP Campaign Council has condemned in strong terms Thursday’s attack on members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nembe by thugs suspected to be loyal to the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC).

Director, Media and Publicity of the council, Hon. Dr. Jonathan Obuebite, in a statement on Friday said PDP members and supporters were on their way to the campaign rallies of the party in Akassa, Okpoama and Twon-Brass but drove into Igopiri instead of Nembe city to board their boats.

He said they were immediately rounded up by a group of suspected APC youths who descended and inflicted bodily harm on some of them and also dispossessed them of their phones and other personal effects.

Obuebite said the mindless and unprovoked attack was a direct affront to the peace resolve of the PDP and all its members.

He said members of the PDP had in the last few weeks suffered all kinds of politically motivated attacks from the APC with some of them like Comrade Bobolayefa Owupele still lying critically ill in the hospital.

Obuebite warned that the political maturity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s candidate, Senator Douye Diri should not be taken for granted or be misconstrue as a sign of weakness.

The PDP campaign spokesman further warned that if steps were not taken to avoid any further attack, no party will have the opportunity to freely campaign again as political violence is not the monopoly of anyone or party.

He therefore called on leaders of the APC to call their members to order and make them stay on the path of peace, otherwise the PDP will not fail to defend its members going forward.

Signed

Hon. Dr Jonathan R. Obuebite

Director, Media and Publicity.