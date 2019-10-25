Isheri Floods: Core TV News Announces Temporary Shutdown

Ayodeji Ake

The management of Core TV news, one the nation’s top news station has announced the temporary shutdown of the station owing to floods occasioned by the release of water from the Oyan Dam, which has flooded its international headquarters.

In press state made available to THISDAY, the Managing Director and Founder of the station, Olajide Adediran said the decision though a painful one, is designed to safeguard the lives of its members of staff and the station’s multi million naira equipment from further damage.

He urged the Ogun State government and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the issue of release of water from the Oyan Dam, assuring the general public that the station will bounce back better in the next few days once the situation improves with the flood water expected to recede in the coming days.

While pledging the commitment of the management to lending its platform for advocacy in finding a lasting solution to the challenges posed by the issue, he added that the issue of flooding in the Isheri estate, where the headquarters of the station is located, is one that requires the cooperation of all stakeholders.

He also assured members of staff and its teeming viewers that the station will continue to uphold the highest level of responsibility and professional ethics in its day-to-day operations.

The operations of the station has become near impossible over the last 48 hours following the rise in water levels in its discovery gardens estate headquarters within the Isheri/Opic estates just off the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.