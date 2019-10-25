FIFA Still Silent on U-20 Women W’Cup in Nigeria

The FIFA Council, which met Thursday in Shanghai, China, made appointments of future hosts of FIFA competition but was loudly silence on the 2020 Women’s Under 20 World Cup, which is assumed that Nigeria will host.

Pronouncement on the conferment of hosting rights was expected to be made last September 12, but the meeting of the Organising Committee of FIFA did not come out with any report, despite making announcements on future competitions.

Again yesterday, FIFA Council announced hosts of other competitions without that which Nigeria is interested in. The appointment of hosts of future FIFA competitions as announced runs thus: Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021, Peru as the host of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2021, Russia as the host of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2021

In addition, Tokyo has been announced as the host of the 71st FIFA Congress in May 2021.