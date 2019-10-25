Ekiti Community Installs Legal Practitioner as 13th Monarch

Fred Ojeh

The community of Odo-Oro Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was agog over the recent ascension of a new traditional ruler of the town to the throne

The new Oba, a lawyer by profession, is Oba Ojo Babatunde Adebayo Jemilehin Aladesodedero 1, who succeeded Oba Joseph Ibiloye Ogusakin Olowoselu 1, who joined his ancestors on August 20, 2018.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of Onise Coronation Central Working Committee, Chief Foluso Oluwagbemi, who is the Aro Idofin of Imiro Quarters, stated that Oba Aladesodedero 1 “is the 13th Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti and he is from the Niniosukarun Ruling House of Ilise Quarters.

“It is a thing of joy for all sons and daughters of Odo-Oro Ekiti that a new Onise of Odo-Odo Ekiti has been installed Today remains a watershed in the history of this town as we end the regency period that nature imposed on us following the transition of Oba Olowoselu 1 in 2018,” Aro said.

The statement urged “all indigenes of Odo-Oro Ekiti both at home and in Diaspora to join hands with the new Oba to move Odo-Oro to a higher level of our dreams. The installation of Oba Aladesodedero 1 is just one of the hurdles we have to cross as we will have the bigger ceremony of the coronation of the Oba, where the staff of office and other paraphernalia and instruments of authority will be presented by the state government and other traditional institutions to the new Kabiyesi.”

Activities leading to the installation of the new monarch began with his unanimous selection by the entire ruling houses of Elilabojuawakawa, Akeejobiokikun and Eniosukarun, now called Niniosukarun, having been endorsed by all stages of divinations known to the Onise selection processes.

His selection was approved by the Ekiti State Government Executive Council.

Upon the approval, the candidate moved to the Ilise traditional homestead along Ugboroko/Itapaji Road last Sunday for the rites of enthronement, and he emerged early Monday morning as the new Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti with the full nomenclature of Oba Ojo Babatunde Adebayo Jemilehin Aladesodedero 1.

The statement added that the coronation ceremony for the new Onise is slated for November 2, 2019. Guests expected at the ceremony include the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, traditional rulers from across Nigeria and a host of other dignitaries.