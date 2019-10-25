Eghosa Old Boys: Obaseki to Grace 1979 Set Re-union Anniversary

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has been primed as Special Guest of Honour at the re-union anniversary of the 1979 Set of Eghosa Anglican Grammar School Old Boys’ Association (EGHOBA), Benin-City, Edo State.

The anniversary which starts from Friday 25th to Saturday 27th October, will feature Business Session/AGM, Family Network and Gala night at Vichigate Hotels and Suites, GRA, Benin-City.

In a statement made available to the media, Messrs. Lucky Aikhuele and Victor Oba, co-host of the event, hinted that the old boys, especially the set of 1979, have started arriving Nigeria from Canada, Europe, U.S and those from within the country. The performing Governor of the state, they informed is an old boy of the school.