Ebeosi Launches E-commerce Marketplace in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

Ebeosi, an e-commerce marketplace that allows customers to shop products from different part of the world have been launched.

The marketplace is also officially open for vendor registration at www.ebeosi.com.ng.

The uniqueness of Ebeosi is that consumers can decide where the products they are buying are actually made, thereby getting full value for their money.

The CEO of Ebeosi, Izugbo Chibueze Joshua while interacting with journalists said Nigerians should take full advantage of what the company has to offer.

“We are committed to helping vendors in Nigeria become profitable by buying products at cheaper prices from Nigerian manufacturers and designers.

“We will also bridge the gap for those who want to buy from different countries across the world.

“Nigerian vendors can also sell their products in the US, Europe and other African countries. It’s time to reposition Nigerian businesses to benefit from African Continental Free Trade Agreement as well as other programs of the US, and EU government like AGOA and Prosper Africa.

“We need to improve inter-African trade which presents us the best opportunity,” he said.

Joshua frowns at the fact that during his last visit to US in September, he noticed that a lot of big chain stores were now stocking African prints style, casual wears, etc all made in China, when Africans are supposed to seize the great opportunity of this fashion trend to make real money and create jobs.

He reckons that with Ebeosi, consumers can decide where the products they are buying are actually made, how it’s made and even down to the details of who made it.

Ebeosi offers credit lines to qualifying businesses to enable them stock up. Headquartered in the US, state of Utah at the heart of Silicon Slopes, www.ebeosi.com.ng promises to bring new experiences to both businesses and consumers in Nigeria, with quality and authentic products offerings.

For businesses wanting to register and benefit from Ebeosi’s B2B (Business to Business) package, an annual membership fee of 70,000 naira is charged.

However, vendor registration to sell products on the marketplace is free. The marketplace is open for seller’s registration only for now and will be open to the public on 1st of November, 2019.