Darling Hosts BBNaija Housemates, Redeems Cash Prizes for Task Winners

Mary Nnah

Although the 2019 Big Brother Naija, ‘Pepper Dem’edition has ended, the excitement of the show is still reverberating as housemates pay courtesy calls to sponsors of the programme.

Darling Nigeria, the official hair sponsor of the show played hosts to some of the ex-housemates; Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omasola, Seyi, Ike, Elozonam, Diane, Sir Dee, Kim Oprah, Thelma, Cindy, Avala, Khafi, Jackye, Gedoni, Enkay and Joe, who visited the Lagos offices of the hair extension giant in appreciation of their role in keeping housemates well-groomed with their latest hair extensions and spicy hair styles.

The visit also served as an opportunity for Venita and Sir Dee to redeem their cheques of N500,000 each as winners of the Darling task while in the house.

In her remarks to welcome housemates, Marketing Manager, Godrej, Ayodele Otunjinrin, expressed the company’s joy in being part of this year’s BBN edition.

“Darling is known for creating trendy and affordable hairstyles for all African women, and over the years we have continued to promote beauty and confidence across Africa through different channels including the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 4,” she said.

Responding on behalf of her fellow housemates, Mercy thanked Darling Nigeria for the warm reception given to them and particularly for living up to its promises to those who won tasks organised by the company.

In her words, “Darling Nigeria has truly inspired me in diverse ways. I have now added owning a salon to my plans for the nearest future, thanks to Darling Nigeria.”

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of the winning prizes to Venita Akpofure who was ably represented by Mercy and Sir Dee.

Darling Nigeria remains committed to redefining beauty and enabling every African woman to transition effortlessly from one hairstyle to another.