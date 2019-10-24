Yusuf to Deliver Keynote Address at Korea Business Forum

The Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Muda Yusuf, will be one of the keynote speakers at the 2019 Nigeria –South Korea business forum with the theme: ‘Sustainable Business for Economic Development.’

The event which would take place on October, 29 at 9:30 a.m at the Lagos Continental Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos, would provide opportunities for Nigeria and Korean companies to collaborate in future.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY Tuesday by the Trade Promotion Officer, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, Akpan Inametti, the event is to further deepen bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and South Korea companies with focus on creating strong business partnership platforms that would improve economic ties and development. Inametti in the statement said:

“The Commercial Attaché Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Lagos Nigeria presents its compliments and would like to use this medium to appreciate the Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce for his support and contributions towards development in Lagos and Nigeria.”