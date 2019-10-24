Winning Mentality is in Our DNA, Says Coach Manu Garba

FIFA UNDER-17 WORLD CUP

The FIFA Under 17 World Cup finals get underway in Brazil this weekend and Nigeria is one of the countries tipped to win the event. FIFA.com spoke extensively with Golden Eaglets Coach Manu Garba on what is expected from the West African nation.

What do Brazil and Nigeria have in common? They are both record-breaking world champions.

While the Seleção are renowned for being the most successful team in FIFA World Cup history with five titles to their name, the African side have collected the same number of trophies at the U-17 level and finished as runners-up in the competition on another three occasions.

It is hardly surprising, then, that the Super Eaglets are once again among the favourites to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup that begins on Saturday – in Brazil of all places.

“Everyone should get ready to see a fantastic Nigerian team that play great football and have the trophy in their sights,” coach Manu Garba confidently told FIFA.com. “Ecuador, Hungary and Australia are undoubtedly strong teams that we respect, but we are record-breaking world champions and I was involved in two of our title wins.”

Indeed, Garba was head coach when the African side clinched victory in the United Arab Emirates in 2013, and served as Yemi Tella’s assistant six years earlier.

“The will to win every game is part of the DNA of every Nigerian team, and my team here in Brazil is no exception,” he said.

Nigeria’s matches in Group B